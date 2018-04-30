sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 30 April 2018, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 91,903,158 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 April 2018

