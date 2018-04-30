SONM is on the hunt for the world's most talented developers to compete for a cumulative $200,000 prize and to become the first to run a live application on the platform

SONM (https://sonm.com/), thedecentralized system and marketplace based on blockchain technology, is announcing its contest for the world's most talented, innovative developers and tech enthusiasts to help shape the future of fog computing alongside the SONM team.

SONM is a decentralized fog computing platform and power marketplace for real world applications such as big data analysis, CGI rendering, scientific calculation, and machine learning. The marketplace allows users to connect their personal devices to one virtual space, creating a platform where consumers and suppliers can rent and purchase power from one another to be used for each computerized task.

SONM is on the search for top tier developers and tech aficionados by unleashing an open challenge, made up of two stages that test participants' skills in solving the computerized tasks for one of the most exciting projects in the industry. Stage One is open to all who enter and will see entrants develop on Docker containers. There are 14 tasks to choose from, and entrants will work alongside SONM advisors on the task they choose. Stage Two will see deployment on the SONM network with the new API (v2). This stage will only be open to those who have been successful in Stage One and who have been invited to participate in this second round by their advisor.

Task winners will have access to the SONM main net and will be given an additional amount of SONM tokens for internal exchange. They will also have the opportunity to become the one of the first to run a live application on the SONM platform. Task prize money will vary according to task difficulty. Winners also also benefit from working and learning alongside experienced fog computing experts, while making new contacts and making a real impact on the most powerful platform in the world.

The deadline for Stage One Submissions is May 25, 2018. The deadline for Stage Two Submissions will be June 29, 2018. The winners will be revealed on July 03, 2018. Prizes will be paid in ETH/BTC based on the exchange rate on payment date. Link for entry or further submission instructions here: https://sonm.com/challenge/

"We're looking forward to all entries submitted, hoping to find the top developers and biggest tech enthusiasts to become the first members of our marketplace platform to run live applications," says Co-Founder of SONM, Aleksei Antonov. "We welcome everyone and anyone to compete, if they're up to the task, and wish all participants luck in pursuing the grand total $200,000 prize fund. May the fog be with you!"

SONM will be in attendance at CoinDesk's Consensus 2018, located at Booth 205 on the second floor of the New York Hilton Midtown. SONM's Co-Founder Aleksei Antonov, and CTO Igor Lebedev, will both be speaking at the event.

About SONM:

Founded in 2016 by Sergey Ponomarev and Aleksei Antonov, SONM was created to offer the world a multi-purpose, computing platform where a variety of complex tasks could be carried out in one arena. SONM decentralized fog computing platform format was designed to be more cost-efficient than the average cloud service, hosting two global market audiences that are committed to computing power resources and cryptocurrency calculations. Notable partners of SONM include Dbrain, OpenFog Consortium, HP Cloud 28+.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005978/en/

Contacts:

Company Media:

Allison Raygada, +972 58-7892862

Blonde 2.0 for SONM

allison@blonde20.com