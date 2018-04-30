=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month April 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377462200 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2192733045. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.04.2018. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 April 2018 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,462,200 as a result of issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package for a member of the Group Executive Team and exercise of share options under the Employee Share Option Plan. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,192,733,045. Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Ellie Sweeney atrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2018 11:27 ET (15:27 GMT)