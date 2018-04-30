GoTech Group plc - Total Voting Rights

30 April 2018

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Total Voting Rights

GoTech announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 273,679,535 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each, with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is therefore 273,679,535.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

