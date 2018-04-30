sprite-preloader
0,33 Euro		-0,006
-1,79 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 30

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:30 April 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):98,794
Highest price paid per share (pence):29.3000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):28.8500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):29.0826

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,417,485,103 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,417,485,103 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
1433529.1016:29:53London Stock Exchange
241529.1016:29:52London Stock Exchange
61129.1516:26:02London Stock Exchange
148429.1516:25:01London Stock Exchange
114729.1516:25:01London Stock Exchange
112729.2016:25:01London Stock Exchange
98829.2016:25:01London Stock Exchange
154629.1516:17:35London Stock Exchange
228429.2016:17:05London Stock Exchange
155629.1516:14:35London Stock Exchange
202729.1516:09:21London Stock Exchange
229129.2016:09:21London Stock Exchange
144029.0515:42:35London Stock Exchange
35329.0515:42:35London Stock Exchange
212429.1015:42:27London Stock Exchange
154029.0515:34:35London Stock Exchange
11329.0515:16:35London Stock Exchange
212129.0514:09:18London Stock Exchange
228229.0514:09:18London Stock Exchange
95629.0514:09:18London Stock Exchange
148129.0514:00:54London Stock Exchange
207129.0514:00:54London Stock Exchange
24829.0513:00:29London Stock Exchange
221229.0513:00:29London Stock Exchange
10329.0513:00:29London Stock Exchange
109729.0513:00:03London Stock Exchange
184829.0512:51:09London Stock Exchange
198629.0512:45:15London Stock Exchange
111929.1012:39:23London Stock Exchange
90129.1012:39:23London Stock Exchange
1035629.1512:08:45London Stock Exchange
226729.3012:05:53London Stock Exchange
101029.0011:41:01London Stock Exchange
43729.0010:38:28London Stock Exchange
53929.0010:38:07London Stock Exchange
112329.0010:38:07London Stock Exchange
259329.0010:38:07London Stock Exchange
207829.0010:38:07London Stock Exchange
242729.0010:38:07London Stock Exchange
516829.1009:59:55London Stock Exchange
253129.1509:32:36London Stock Exchange
157629.0008:53:25London Stock Exchange
100729.0008:53:25London Stock Exchange
273028.9508:21:37London Stock Exchange
241328.9508:16:27London Stock Exchange
82728.8508:10:38London Stock Exchange
175028.8508:10:38London Stock Exchange
215629.0008:07:10London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


