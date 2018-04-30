Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 30 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 98,794 Highest price paid per share (pence): 29.3000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.8500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 29.0826

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,417,485,103 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,417,485,103 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 14335 29.10 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 2415 29.10 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 611 29.15 16:26:02 London Stock Exchange 1484 29.15 16:25:01 London Stock Exchange 1147 29.15 16:25:01 London Stock Exchange 1127 29.20 16:25:01 London Stock Exchange 988 29.20 16:25:01 London Stock Exchange 1546 29.15 16:17:35 London Stock Exchange 2284 29.20 16:17:05 London Stock Exchange 1556 29.15 16:14:35 London Stock Exchange 2027 29.15 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 2291 29.20 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 1440 29.05 15:42:35 London Stock Exchange 353 29.05 15:42:35 London Stock Exchange 2124 29.10 15:42:27 London Stock Exchange 1540 29.05 15:34:35 London Stock Exchange 113 29.05 15:16:35 London Stock Exchange 2121 29.05 14:09:18 London Stock Exchange 2282 29.05 14:09:18 London Stock Exchange 956 29.05 14:09:18 London Stock Exchange 1481 29.05 14:00:54 London Stock Exchange 2071 29.05 14:00:54 London Stock Exchange 248 29.05 13:00:29 London Stock Exchange 2212 29.05 13:00:29 London Stock Exchange 103 29.05 13:00:29 London Stock Exchange 1097 29.05 13:00:03 London Stock Exchange 1848 29.05 12:51:09 London Stock Exchange 1986 29.05 12:45:15 London Stock Exchange 1119 29.10 12:39:23 London Stock Exchange 901 29.10 12:39:23 London Stock Exchange 10356 29.15 12:08:45 London Stock Exchange 2267 29.30 12:05:53 London Stock Exchange 1010 29.00 11:41:01 London Stock Exchange 437 29.00 10:38:28 London Stock Exchange 539 29.00 10:38:07 London Stock Exchange 1123 29.00 10:38:07 London Stock Exchange 2593 29.00 10:38:07 London Stock Exchange 2078 29.00 10:38:07 London Stock Exchange 2427 29.00 10:38:07 London Stock Exchange 5168 29.10 09:59:55 London Stock Exchange 2531 29.15 09:32:36 London Stock Exchange 1576 29.00 08:53:25 London Stock Exchange 1007 29.00 08:53:25 London Stock Exchange 2730 28.95 08:21:37 London Stock Exchange 2413 28.95 08:16:27 London Stock Exchange 827 28.85 08:10:38 London Stock Exchange 1750 28.85 08:10:38 London Stock Exchange 2156 29.00 08:07:10 London Stock Exchange

