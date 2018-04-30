Ossur Hf: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Announcement no. 33/2018

Reykjavik, 30 April 2018

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

On 5 March 2018, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 16/2018.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program will end no later than 28 February 2019. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.1% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program shall not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in week 08, the period 23 April 2018 - 27 April 2018:

Transactions Date No. of shares Avg. purchase

price in DKK Transaction

value in DKK 23 April 2018 2,510 27.36 68,663 24 April 2018 5,491 27.50 151,003 25 April 2018 4,770 27.57 131,529 26 April 2018 8,500 28.97 229,208 27 April 2018 - - - Total 21,271 27.28 580,503

Össur has acquired 313,038 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 27.89. Following the above transactions Össur's holding of own shares is 5,086,182 corresponding to 1.18% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program on Nasdaq Copenhagen is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression therapy. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com (http://www.ossur.com/).

