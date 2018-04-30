EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM Launches InfoNgen 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced the launch of InfoNgen 7.0, an actionable insight engine that delivers ready-made, customized content from over 200,000 web sources in multiple languages, and includes sophisticated sentiment analysis. The addition of machine learning through neural networks significantly improves the fidelity of the signal over time, allowing users to find hidden patterns, trends and anomalies. InfoNgen customers can quickly find, analyze and share critical information to speed decision-making and stay competitive.

Nearly 80% of new data is unstructured, making it the fastest growing form of data, and companies not taking advantage of it are missing large amounts of relevant information. Unstructured data includes social media, customer-generated content and enterprise assets, such as emails, documents and presentations, which contain important takeaways that could transform an entire business model; meaning the difference between scaling a business to success or stagnating against the competition.

"Actionable insights are increasingly valuable to businesses, especially when combined with structured and unstructured data analysis, allowing organizations to truly understand, identify and react to gaps in performance to achieve a competitive advantage," said Jitin Agarwal, VP Enterprise Products, EPAM. "The ability to quickly consolidate and analyze unstructured data is a necessary step towards true digital transformation, and InfoNgen is an easily customizable solution that allows business users to quickly aggregate and find patterns in the data for better decision-making."

"The global service provider landscape is dramatically changing, and our clients are demanding that we go beyond building platforms to orchestrating solutions from across a broader set of options," said Elaina Shekhter, CMO and Head of Strategy, EPAM. "We are tackling this challenge head-on by incorporating partner solutions, EPAM platforms, open source components and our own products, like InfoNgen, into a holistic approach to solving our customers' most complex business problems."

InfoNgen meets the needs of many different industries, including Financial Services, Life Sciences, Technology, Manufacturing, Retail and Legal, with the following key use cases:

Brand & Competitive Intelligence

o Identify market opportunities and industry trends by learning what your competitors are doing in real-time.

o Seamlessly connect and search your enterprise's structured and unstructured data for hidden patterns, trends and anomalies.

o Aggregate and monitor the latest data and news about your brand, customers, partners and competitors.

o Gain valuable, on-demand insight into what customers really think about your products, sales and marketing campaigns.

o Keep track of emerging regulations and reduce the cost of compliance issues by discovering violations as soon as possible.

o Find, monitor and take action on imitators and counterfeiters who are ripping off your products and trade secrets.

To learn more about realizing the full potential of data through InfoNgen, visit https://www.infongen.com/ (https://www.infongen.com/).

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/#69184c5b1ea7)and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency (http://digitalagencies.econsultancy.com/). Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ (http://www.epam.com/) and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS (https://twitter.com/EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/epam-systems).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

