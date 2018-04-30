Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop a functional cure for HIV and treatments for inflammatory diseases and cancer, announced today the publication of its 2018 Registration Document, filed with the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 27, 2018 under the registration number: R.18-038.

The Registration Document includes the 2017 Annual Financial Report and the progress of its product portfolio under development. Copies of this document are available to the public free of charge upon request at ABIVAX's headquarters 5, rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris and online on the Company's website (www.abivax.com) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

About ABIVAX

ABIVAX is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to cure HIV and treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as liver cancer. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

