Security solutions firm Newmark Security announced on Monday that its subsidiary Safetell Limited has secured a new supply agreement with an unnamed major UK financial institution. The agreement, which involves the supply of physical security equipment such as cash handling and storage, is expected to earn the company between £1m and £1.5m, and will run from April for five years with options to extend to 11 years. Anton Pieterse, managing director of Safetell, said: "We have supplied this ...

