Wall Street trading opened on a positive note Monday, as a profit beat at fast food giant McDonald's helped boost sentiment ahead of a slew of data releases. At 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.31%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had gained 0.26% and 0.46%, respectively. SpeadEx analyst Connor Campbell said: "The index's 100 point climb did all ow the Dow to cross 24400; if it maintains those gains until closing time then it will close April around 300 points higher than where ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...