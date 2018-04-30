US pending home sales rose less than expected in March, according to figures from the National Association of Realtors. The NAR's monthly index edged up 0.4% last month to 107.6 from a downwardly-revised 107.2 in February, missing expectations for a 0.9% increase. The NAR's chief economist, Lawrence Yun, said: "Healthy economic conditions are creating considerable demand for purchasing a home, but not all buyers are able to sign contracts because of the lack of choices in inventory. "Steady ...

