

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern throughout Monday's session and ended the day little changed overall. There was little news to drive the direction of trade at the start of the new week and investors are looking ahead to earnings reports from some major companies this week, as well as some important economic data. The widely followed U.S. jobs report will be released at the end of the week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.50 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.28 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.25 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.68 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.09 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.49 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Telekom slid 0.31 percent after the company's subsidiary T-Mobile agreed a merger with Sprint.



In Paris, hotel group Accor advanced 1.98 percent after it signed a pact to buy Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts for a cash amount of 560 million Swiss francs or 482 million euros.



In London, J. Sainsbury soared 14.53 percent after the retailer agreed a 13.3 billion pound merger with Walmart's ASDA, and said it plans to maintain both brands.



Advertising giant WPP Group jumped 8.62 percent after posting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.



Eurozone supply growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in March, figures from the European Central Bank showed Monday. The broad monetary aggregate M3 climbed 3.7 percent year-on-year in March, weaker than the 4.2 percent rise seen in February. The expected growth was 4.0 percent.



Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in March, figures from Destatis revealed Monday.



Retail trade turnover dropped by real 0.6 percent month-on-month in March, bigger than the revised 0.2 percent decrease in February. This was the fourth consecutive decrease in sales. Sales were expected to grow 0.8 percent in March.



Germany's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in April, defying expectations for a modest slowing, while the harmonized figure eased. The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year, same as in March, preliminary data from Destatis showed Monday. Economists had expected the rate to drop to 1.5 percent.



China's manufacturing sector grew at a slower pace in April, survey data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell slightly to 51.4 in April from 51.5 in March. Nonetheless, the score remained above 50, indicating expansion in the sector.



Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in March, matching the downwardly revised increase in February. Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending climbed by 0.4 percent in March after coming in unchanged in the previous month. The increase in spending matched economist estimates.



A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Monday showed pending home sales in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of March. NAR said its pending home sales index rose by 0.4 percent to 107.6 in March from a downwardly revised 107.2 in February. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9 percent.



Chicago-area business activity grew at a slightly faster rate in the month of April, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Monday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer crept up to 57.6 in April from 57.4 in March, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the barometer to inch up to 57.9.



