The "Europe Polyolefins Market Segmented by Type, Extrusion Process, End-User Industry, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe polyolefins market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 2023.
Consumer, retail and technology trends have contributed towards a gradual shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging in the recent years. Flexible packaging provides convenience and durability, which is mostly preferred by the consumers. LDPE, HDPE, PP are few of the most used flexible packaging materials in the market today. Flexible packaging is primarily used to produce various films whose application is highest in the food industry.
Film end-use application is expected to be the fastest market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fast moving consumer goods is estimated to increase the consumption of films used for packaging purpose. In addition, increase in demand for packaged food and ready to eat food among consumers is expected to drive the consumption of films, which, in turn, will drive the market for polyolefins for films through the forecast period.
Germany is the major consumer of rigid plastic packaging and is expected to grow at a rate more than 1.5% through 2023. The construction industry in the country too is growing significantly, experiencing a spectacular growth of around 5% in 2017 with further expected in the coming years. Other industries, such as electronics, healthcare, etc. too are growing at a steady rate.
Companies Mentioned
- Arkema S.A.
- BASF SE
- Bayer MS
- Borealis AG
- Braskem SA
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
- China Petroleum Chemical Corporation
- DowDuPont
- Eni SpA
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Ineos Group AG
- Lanxess AG
- LG Chem Limited
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Lyondellbasell Industries NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals Incorporated
- MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas plc
- Nova Chemicals Corporation
- Petkim PetroKimya Holding AS
- PetroChina Company Limited
- PKN Orlen
- PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Repsol SA
- SABIC
- Sasol Ltd
- Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
- Tosoh Corporation
- Total SA
- Trinseo
- Westlake Chemical Corporation
