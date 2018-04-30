The ASSEMBLY Show: Eric Pope, Winner of The Shingo Prize For Operational Excellence, to Discuss Culture By Design During Keynote at The Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / The ASSEMBLY Show has selected Eric Pope of US Synthetic to deliver the opening day keynote address on Culture by Design, where he will discuss how creating a culture of continuous improvement was instrumental to his company's success. Pope's presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 24 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The three-day trade show and conference, which was recently recognized by Trade Show Network News as one of the Top 50 Fastest Growing, focuses exclusively on assembly technology, equipment and products and will be held from Tuesday, October 23 to Thursday, October 25, 2018.

"Eric Pope is passionate about the importance of culture and will be sharing with our attendees how he and the leadership team at US Synthetic have embarked on a program of making other manufacturers better," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "Pope's keynote session will describe the process and principles for creating a continuous improvement culture - an environment where every employee is empowered to make better choices that drive better results."

Eric Pope serves as vice president of operations at US Synthetic (USS), a leading provider of diamond solutions for the energy industry. Pope joined US Synthetic in 1990 as a machine operator, with a focus on processing diamond products. Throughout his career, Pope has been a driving force behind US Synthetic's move from a typical batch-and-queue manufacturing system to a world-class, lean manufacturing facility. As part the of senior leadership team since 2006, Pope has been instrumental in implementing lean training and techniques at every level of the organization. In 2011, these efforts helped the company receive the world's most prestigious award for enterprise excellence, The Shingo Prize. Under Pope's leadership, the company maintains a strong focus on empowering employees and encouraging continuous improvement.

In Pope's keynote, Culture by Design, he will talk about how in order to create real change in a business, company leadership needs to first understand what drives the business, which is the people and their behaviors. To change a business, it's important to change people's behaviors which impacts the culture. Teaching people how to think and act differently is the key to success.

"The culture of your business can be your most powerful strategic advantage. The intelligence, goodness and alignment of your people are difficult to replicate. When your employees think and act in alignment with your customers and your business, you can't lose. Businesses that focus on people, and establish values and principles throughout the organization, will achieve unparalleled success," said Pope.





This 6th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, will bring together 8,000 industry professionals with nearly 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. Registration is now open for the 2018 event at theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show