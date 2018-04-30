The "Europe Molecular Sieves Market Segmented by Type, End-user Industry, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Molecular Sieves Market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The market is expected to increase rapidly in emerging economies, owing to its rapid growth from the petroleum and petrochemicals industry. The carbon type molecular sieve is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period.
Molecular sieves are materials having pores of the order of few angstroms or nanometers. Natural water of hydration is removed by heating to form an excellent interconnecting structure, which selectively adsorbs molecules of a specific size. The large internal surface area and crystalline structure of these materials gives them the high adsorption capacity. As a desiccant, they are used to remove impurities from many industrial gasses and liquids.
Molecular sieves are mostly used in petroleum refineries where they provide energy efficient options to certain separation processes that involve heating of the oils. For purification purposes, they are majorly used in industries, such as waste water treatment, air purification, and nuclear. Some of the other end-user industries are agricultural products, automotive, cosmetics, beverage industry, heating and refrigeration industry, insulated glass production, industrial gas production, petroleum refining petrochemicals, plastics polymers, and pharmaceutical industry. Increasing refinery throughput in countries, such as Germany, France, and Spain in driving the market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
6. Regional Market Analysis
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
9. Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Arkema Group
- Axens
- BASF SE
- Bear River Zeolite
- Bete Ceramics Co. Ltd.
- Cabot Corporation
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- CarboTech AC GmbH
- Clariant
- Dalian Adsorbent. Co. Ltd
- Dessica Chemicals
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Grace Co.
- Graver Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KNT Group
- Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano New Mater
- Merck Co. Inc.
- Solvay Chemicals
- Sorbead India
- Tosoh Corp.
- Union Showa KK
- Zeochem AG
- Zeolyst International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gxc2hb/europe_molecular?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430006034/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Advanced Materials