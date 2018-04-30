Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases, today announces the publication of its 2017 annual financial report, which includes the Directors and corporate governance reports.

This report, as well as its IFRS 2017 individual financial statements (in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU), are available in electronic version on the Company's website (www.advicenne.com) under the section 'Investors'.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing pediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases. The Company's lead product is ADV7103, which has shown positive results in a European pivotal phase III study in children and adults with distal Tubular Renal Acidosis (dTRA). Advicenne is planning to file ADV7103 for market authorization for dRTA in Europe in H2 2018 and anticipates its commercial launch around 2020 in Europe and 2021 in the United States. ADV7103 is also being developed in a second indication, Cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy. A pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial in patients with cystinuria is expected to start in 2018 in Europe.

Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). The Company, which was established in 2007, is headquartered in Nimes (France).

For more information please visit: http://advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statements Advicenne

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Advicenne as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risk and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors" of its document de base filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers) on October 31, 2017 under number I.17-071. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

