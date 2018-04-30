The founder of gaming and slot machine platforms provider Quixant and two other directors together sold £8.4m of shares in the company on Monday in order to "satisfy market demand" and "broaden the institutional shareholder base" of the AIM-quoted firm. Nick Jarmany, who was Quixant founder chief executive back in 2005 and has since taken the position of executive vice-chairman, sold £5.36m of shares, offloading 1.3m shares at a price of 410p apiece. The former CEO still held 10.87m ordinary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...