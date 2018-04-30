Property investment and development group Conygar Investment on Monday confirmed the £3.47m purchase of five units at the Selly Oak industrial estate in Birmingham. The units consist of 50,000 square feet and are fully let to University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and Revolution Gymnastics Limited, generating income of £215,500 per annum. Robert Ware, chief executive of Conygar, said: "We are delighted to have secured this industrial property via an off market transaction in an ...

