Tuesday offers some key UK economic data and trading updates from FTSE 100 pair BP and Just Eat, though many round the world will be enjoying the Labour Day holiday, including much of Europe, South America and China. BP's first-quarter numbers come a week after those from rival Shell, which were boosted by a rise in crude oil prices, with Brent averaging around $67 over the month. Expectations have risen for BP through January and February as Canada's WCS spreads implied high profitability at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...