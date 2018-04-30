European stocks kicked the week off on a positive note on Monday, boosted by deal news as Sainsbury's confirmed plans to merge with Walmart's Asda. Germany's DAX closed up 0.3% at 12,612.11, France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% to 5,520.50 and the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 ended 0.2% higher at 385.32. Sainsbury's surged after confirming that it has agreed terms with Walmart over a merger with UK supermarket chain Asda to create a £51bn-revenue giant in exchange for a £3bn cash payment. The agreed deal ...

