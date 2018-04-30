INVESTOR ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company -- ALGT

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) ("Allegiant") investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Allegiant publicly traded securities between June 8, 2015 and April 13, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased Allegiant securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 25, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/allegiant-travel-companyjoin

According to the complaint, Allegiant focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

The Class Period commences on June 8, 2015, when The Enquirer reported that the company issued a statement in connection with an Allegiant plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Florida after smoke was detected in the cabin shortly after takeoff. The company stated afterward that the safety of its passengers and crew were its "number one priority."

According to the complaint, on April 13, 2018, CBS News announced it would air a 60 Minutes segment on Sunday, April 15, 2018, criticizing the company's safety and maintenance record. Following this news, shares of Allegiant fell $14.20 per share or over 8.59% to close at $151.05 per share on April 13, 2018.

Then, on April 15, 2018, CBS News aired a 60 Minutes report revealing that: (i) Allegiant aircraft had a high number of serious mechanical incidents from mid-2015 through October 2017; (ii) Allegiant lacks the infrastructure and personnel to adequately maintain their aircraft; and (iii) Allegiant has discouraged pilots from reporting safety and maintenance issues. Following this news, shares of Allegiant fell $4.65 per share or over 3% to close at $146.40 per share on April 16, 2018.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; (2) consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and (3) as a result, the defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who wish to discuss this action and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.

Allegiant investors may, no later than June 25, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class in the action. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP