Banyan Gold Corp is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of April 30 - May 6, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN):

Banyan is focused on advancing two Yukon gold properties, the Hyland Gold Project and the Aurex-McQuesten Gold Project. The Hyland Gold Project has an indicated mineral resource of 8.6 million tonnes grading 0.85 gram per tonne gold equivalent (AuEq) for 236,000 AuEq ounces with an inferred mineral resource of 10.8 million tonnes grading 0.83 g/t AuEq for 288,000 AuEq ounces at a 0.3 g/t AuEq cut-off. This resource is located in its entirety on what is known as the "Main Zone", is open in all directions and at depth, and has the potential to host a multi-million ounce deposit.

