Kevin Ford, President and CEO of Calian Group speaks about the company's diverse services and its core purpose of helping the world communicate, innovate, lead healthy lives and stay safe.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/calian-group-ceo-clip-90sec/

Calian Group Ltd. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of April 30 - May 6, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY):

Calian Group Ltd. was founded in 1982. Headquartered in Ottawa, Calian employs over 2,800 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions:

The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains.

Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

www.calian.com

