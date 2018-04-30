Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - President and CEO of Labrador Gold, Roger Moss speaks about their main gold project, Hopedale, in Labrador.





Labrador Gold is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of April 30 - May 6, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Labrador Gold (TSXV: LAB):

Two successful gold explorers lead the way in the Labrador gold rush targeting the under-explored gold potential of the province. Exploration has already outlined district scale gold on two projects, including over a 40 kilometre strike length of the Florence Lake greenstone belt, one of two greenstone belts covered by the Hopedale Project.

