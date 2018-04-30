Hannover House, Inc.: First Look: Hannover House Releases Teaser Trailer for THE RIOT ACT Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Screening

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / Movie consumers can get a first look at the upcoming period-thriller, THE RIOT ACT with the release today of a teaser-trailer by distributor Hannover House (OTC PINK: HHSE). Inspired by true incidents occurring in Van Buren, Arkansas in 1901, the epic thriller chronicles a forbidden romance, a brutal murder and a haunting revenge. The film was directed by Devon Parks and stars Lauren Sweetser ("Winter's Bone") and Brett Cullen ("Dark Knight Rises,"). Hannover House plans for a nationwide USA theatrical release on August 24.

A deadly shooting is the catalyst for a brutal revenge in the period-thriller, THE RIOT ACT. Actor Brett Cullen

("Dark Knight Returns") portrays a troubled Opera House owner.

The teaser-trailer can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCvQz_KVYz4&feature=youtu.be

International film licensors and media will be treated to a sneak-peek screening of the full feature film on May 16, during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

"We are so pleased with how well the film turned out," said Eric Parkinson, Hannover House C.E.O, and Co-Executive Producer of the film. "The scope is impressive, the mood is intense and the performances are superb. We think critics and audiences are going to love the film, and we wanted to start building consumer buzz with this teaser - trailer and our sneak-peek screening of the full feature at Cannes," he continued.

The main street of Historic Van Buren, Arkansas was converted into an old west town of 1901 in the period-thriller,

THE RIOT ACT, opening in theatres August 24.

Hannover House will present "THE RIOT ACT" in an official market screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. The film's official USA red-carpet premiere is planned for early August, ahead of the August 24 theatrical release. An official theatrical trailer is expected to be released to theatres, media journalists and broadcasters in July.

The local citizens and media of a small, Arkansas town are excited to see the traveling vaudeville troupe

that sets the stage for revenge in the period-thriller, THE RIOT ACT.

Synopsis:

1901. Two years after a quiet murder involving an out-of-town stage actor and a local doctor's daughter, an esteemed Opera House welcomes a Vaudevillian troupe from the East for its first performances since the tragedy; and along with it, an unidentified actress with a purpose. With tensions still thick surrounding past events, this mysterious performer discovers she isn't the only one seeking revenge: someone or something has been 'haunting' the assailant already.

Devon Parks is both the writer and director of the film. Producers are Lauren Sweetser, Jared Newman and Devon Parks; Executive Producers are Eric Parkinson and Fred Shefte. Director of Photography was Travis Joiner and Production Designer was Emily Parks. The film was shot primarily in historic Van Buren, Arkansas, including at the King Opera House. Surrounding areas Fort Smith, Springdale and Paris, AR also played home to locations for the film as well as the historic Arkansas & Missouri Railroad.

For more information please contact Desiree Garnier at 479 521 5770 desiree@HannoverHouse.com.

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.