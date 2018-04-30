Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - TransAmerican Energy Inc. (TSXV: TAE.H) (FSE: YQJ) (the "Company") announces that Huitt Tracey has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective April 27, 2018, taking the place of Mike Stark who has resigned. The Board thanks Mr. Stark for his 10 years of service on the Board of TransAmerican.

The Officers and Board of Directors of the Company are now comprised as follows:

Ron Hughes, CEO, President and Director

Teresa Cherry, CFO and Secretary

Richard Barnett, Director

Jurgen Wolf, Director

Huitt Tracey, Director

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Teresa Cherry"

Teresa Cherry, CFO and Secretary

Contact Teresa Cherry: (604) 336-8617

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.