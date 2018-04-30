Prosafe SE: Withdrawal of Director Nomination regarding the Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE to be held on 3 May 2018

Reference is made to the Annual General meeting of Prosafe SE to be held on 3 May 2018 (AGM). Ms. Nancy Erotocritou has given notice that due to recent commitments which have arisen, she shall not be in a position to offer herself for re-election to another term on the Board of Directors, and therefore withdraws as a nominee for Director at the forthcoming AGM. As a result she shall be stepping down as Director of the Company with effect as of 30 April 2018.

At this time, the Election Committee is not nominating a replacement Director and recommends that the Board will go forward with five members. Other than Ms. Nancy Erotocritou, the nominees named in the Notice of AGM dated 10 April 2018, will stand for election at the 2018 AGM.

The form of proxy in the original distribution of the Notice remains valid, however, the proposed resolution relating to the appointment of Ms. Erotocritou is withdrawn from the Agenda for the AGM and shall not be put to vote at the AGM.

A supplementary Election Committee Report and Recommendation is attached to this announcement.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

Larnaca, 30 April 2018

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

