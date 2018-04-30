EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of WageWorks, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 - WAGE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of WageWorks, Inc. ("WageWorks") (NYSE: WAGE) between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/wageworks-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in WageWorks' systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective; (2) WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts; (3) WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics; and (4) as a result, WageWorks' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in WageWorks you have until May 8, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

