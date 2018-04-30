sprite-preloader
WKN: A1J45A ISIN: CA45254B1031 
30.04.2018
ACCESSWIRE

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on ImmunoVaccine, Inc. (TSX: IMV)

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / Stonegate Capital Partners has initiated research coverage on ImmunoVaccine, Inc. (TSX: IMV) (OTCQX: IMMVF). Despite ongoing advancements in the development of cancer treatment, pharmaceutical developers are still facing challenges involved with delivering therapeutics to targeted cells with the most effective payload while minimizing side effects and resistance issues. Immunovaccine believes that immunotherapy based on its proprietary drug delivery platform has the potential to revolutionize treatment in cancer as well as other areas. For the full release, including press-ready images, quotes, bios, and more, click here.

Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

SOURCE: Stonegate Capital Partners


