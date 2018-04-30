Tenaris S.A. / Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) ("Tenaris") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors (http://www.tenaris.com/investors). Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm (http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm).

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com