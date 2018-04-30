sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F

Tenaris S.A. / Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) ("Tenaris") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors (http://www.tenaris.com/investors). Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm (http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm).

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tenaris S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Tenaris S.A.
2200 West Loop South, 8th floor Houston USA


Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



