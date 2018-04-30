Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") announces that it will be unable to file its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, together with the related certifications (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2018 as required by National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and NI 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, respectively. The Company has filed an application with the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission requesting that they issue a management cease trade order against the Company's executives instead of a cease trade order against the Company and all of its securityholders.

The Company is working with its auditors to complete the audit of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and anticipates that it will be in a position to file its annual financial statements and managements' discussion and analysis, together with the related certifications, before May 18, 2018. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines included in National Policy 12-203, Management Cease Trade Orders, for so long as it remains in default of a specified requirement.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration Company with its primary focus on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (290 square miles or 754 square kilometers), which covers a salar located in Baja California, Mexico.

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"



Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.