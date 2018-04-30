Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSX-V: NTRL) (formerly, Xylitol Canada Inc. (TSX-V: XYL)) ("Sweet Natural", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 12,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Offered Shares for total gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The funds raised pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes including purchasing inventory to satisfy new sales accounts and to pursue the Company's strategic plan.

Distribution to Publix of newly branded Birch Xylitol Sweetener

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company has new distribution orders with KeHE Distributors, on behalf of Publix, to add the newly branded and packaged Birch Xylitol Sweetener to Publix's over 1,100 stores in the United States. The initial order was shipped by the Company on April 6, 2018.

"As we begin executing our growth plan for 2018, having Publix launch our newly branded Birch Xylitol Sweetener under Sweet Natural Trading Co. is very encouraging and a testament to the success of our strategic plan, one that is based on the premise that families are looking for natural products to substitute refined, added sugar," said Steven Haasz, the Company's CEO. "We will continue to focus our sales and marketing efforts to provide families healthier food products without refined, added sugar to help reduce the risk of obesity and diabetes."

Appointment of Troy Chambo as VP Sales

The Company is also pleased to announce that Troy Chambo has joined the Sweet Natural team as Vice President Sales effective February 19th, 2018. Mr. Chambo brings over 20 years of experience in Consumer Packaged Goods to the Company, with a successful track record of building businesses and brands across multiple channels (retail, foodservice, private label) and categories.

Mr. Chambo is to be issued 600,000 stock options of the Company, each option to have an exercise price of $0.12 per option. 33% of the options will vest after 12 months of continuous employment, 34% after the next 12 months of continuous employment and the remaining 33% after the next 12 months thereafter of continuous employment.

Roger Daher retires as Director and Chairman

The Company has been advised by one of its board members, Roger Daher, that after 10 years of involvement with the Company, he has decided to retire from his position as director and chairman. We thank Roger for all his commitment, hard work, and dedication to the Company.

F2017 Financial Results

The Company also announces that is has released its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. Highlights of the results include:

2017 2016 Revenue $ 6,147,748 $ 6,967,122 Gross Profit $ 1,508,761 $ 1,200,773 Net Loss $ (3,869,933) $ (3,423,912) EBITDA $ (2,822,973) $ (2,542,450) Adjusted EBITDA* $ (1,273,123) $ (2,071,489) Loss per share $ (0.10) $ (0.18)



* EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs, impairments, share based payments, research and development costs.

The full text of the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be found at: www.sedar.com.

About Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. Sweet Natural Trading Co. products are sold in over 5,000 stores including major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Publix, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

For more information about Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited please contact:

Steven Haasz

CEO and a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

416.288.1019

shaasz@sweetnaturaltrading.com

