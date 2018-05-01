Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced that is has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The 20-F, including the consolidated financial statements and the footnotes thereto, discloses (i) revisions for immaterial errors in prior periods resulting from share-based payment expenses not being properly recognized and (ii) the identification of a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017 and, accordingly, ineffective disclosure controls and procedures as of December 31, 2017.

During the preparation of the 2017 consolidated financial statements, the Company became aware that share-based payment expenses were improperly recognized in accordance with IFRS 2, resulting in an understatement of such expenses in its consolidated financial statements. The errors have been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for prior periods in the consolidated financial statements, which corrections have been assessed to be immaterial to each of those prior periods.

The material weakness identified pertains to a deficiency in the design of internal controls relating to technical accounting of share-based payments. The design of the review controls relating to the complex process of applying IFRS 2 (Share-based Payments) to the Company's incentive plan award schemes were not sufficiently precise to detect an error in the application of IFRS 2 with respect to the valuation of incentive plan awards. Management has been actively engaged in the development and implementation of a remediation plan to address the foregoing material weakness in internal control over financial reporting.

