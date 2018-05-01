Thiel College and University of Pittsburgh have reached an agreement that will allow Thiel juniors to be admitted into the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs graduate program

Thiel College students can earn guaranteed admission to The University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public & International Affairs as a junior through an agreement signed recently.



Students who meet the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs admission standards can be admitted to the graduate program in their junior year of undergraduate studies. Students admitted to the graduate program will also be awarded a minimum $5,000 merit scholarship.



Students will receive their Bachelor's degree from Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) and move on to the University of Pittsburgh to choose from its Master of Public Administration, Master of Public & International Affairs, or Master of International Development degrees.



"This is a tremendous opportunity for Thiel students to gain an outstanding liberal arts foundation and then move seamlessly to graduate studies at a recognized, ranked and respected institution," Thiel College Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Liz Frombgen, Ph.D., said. "The agreement with the University of Pittsburgh connects our students to another resource for reaching their full potential."



The University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public & International Affairs is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018 and is one of the country's oldest and most prestigious professional schools for public service. It is currently ranked seventh nationally in international/global policy and administration and 19th nationally in local government management by US News and World Report. Foreign Policy magazine ranks it among the top 20 master's programs for a policy career in international relations worldwide.



"We at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs have been very impressed by the quality of Thiel College's undergraduate program and its mission of educating all students," said Michael Rizzi, Ed.D., GSPIA's Director of Student Services. "We are confident that a student who graduates with a Thiel degree is well prepared for the rigors of our master's degree program, and we see this partnership as a natural connection between two high-quality institutions."



About Thiel College



Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.



