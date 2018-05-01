Belimed Supports Scholarship Program for the Fifth Consecutive Year

For the fifth year, Belimed proudly sponsors the IAHCSMM (International Association of Healthcare Central Service Materiel Management) Conference and Expo scholarship program. Belimed is an advocate for continuing education, and is pleased to be part of a program that promotes the sterile processing profession by providing educational scholarships.

"Belimed understands the importance of supporting our customers, and providing programs that promote education in sterile processing techniques," said Andy Molnar, president of Belimed. "We're confident that through proper education, hospitals and patients will benefit from advancement of sterilization processing procedures."

Each of this year's scholarship winners will have full access to the 2018 IAHCSMM annual conference and expo hosted in Phoenix, Ariz. on April 29 May 2. This year's 10 winners include:

Toni Amorine, Geisinger Community Medical Center Scranton, PA

Paul Cunningham, UC Health Cincinnati, OH

Shantay Davis, Department of Veteran Affairs Wichita, KS

Alexa Gouker, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Hershey, PA

Sr. Maryanne King, Holy Redeemer Health Systems Meadowbrook, PA

John Parada, Southwest Medical Surgery Center Las Vegas, NV

Steven Rohmann, Jr., Jewish Hospital Louisville, KY

Jamie Sabol, Community Memorial Hospital Menomonee Falls, WI

Judy Welling, Baltimore Washington Medical Center Glen Burnie, MD

Debra Zador, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Easton, MD

To learn more about Belimed's technologies, visit booth #701 at the IAHCSMM expo on April 30th and May 1st at the Phoenix Convention Center.

About Belimed

Belimed Inc. is a leading supplier of technology-based cleaning, disinfection, and sterile processing products and services for the medical and life science industries. Founded in 1990, with global headquarters in Zug Switzerland, Belimed is continually expanding its portfolio of systems for increased efficiency in sterilization departments.

Through additional services such as planning, simulation, validation and support in optimizing overall costs and consumables requirements, Belimed delivers genuine added value to its customers. At Belimed Inc., we are different; our singular focus on our customer's world gives us the expertise to help them uncover and resolve process challenges, streamline and improve their overall work environment and provide the OR with safe and sterile instruments. That's sterile processing with absolute confidence.

For more information, visit www.belimed.com.

