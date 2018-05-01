Al Zarooni Group of Companies Selects Yardi Platform to Help Innovate Real Estate Management

DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Market leader with mixed-use, residential and recreation portfolio will use Yardi's integrated solutions to manage a diverse set of assets

Al Zarooni Group of Companies ("the Group"), which holds diversified real estate assets spread across various industries, will adopt Yardi Voyager as its new property management and accounting platform for the Group's large commercial and residential portfolio in the UAE.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



The Group is one of the largest contracting companies in Dubai and is also well known for its residential, mixed-used communities and co-ownership of Dubai Sports City. The Group has large interests in the retail sector and is recognised for its development of innovative shopping malls, such as Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, in Dubai's first-class locations.

"The UAE has recently witnessed phenomenal growth and with 2020 on the horizon, there is a lot of focus on Dubai, its future and the opportunities ahead," said Rui Coelho, Group CFO, Al Zarooni Group. "Technology will play a huge role in Dubai's future and especially in the way we manage real estate. As such, we are delighted Yardi will help us innovate our operations."

The Group will automate its management operations by implementing products from the Yardi Commercial Suite and Yardi Residential Suite in addition to Yardi Voyager. It will also utilise other integrated Yardi solutions, including: Yardi Leasing Manager, Yardi PAYscan, Yardi Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting, Yardi Orion Business Intelligence, Yardi Advanced Maintenance, RENTCafé and COMMERCIALCafé.

"The UAE embrace of the digitalization of real estate management is very exciting right now," says Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "The vision for 2020 is driving some very innovative developments and we look forward to continuing to provide solutions that further streamline operations and support the real estate economy."

About Al Zarooni Group of Companies

Al Zarooni Group of Companies was founded in the early 1960s and has since expanded into construction, real estate, shopping malls, investments, retail, general trading, facilities management, carpentry and joinery works, fireworks and pyrotechnics shows. For more information, visit mercatoshoppingmall.com/al-zarooni-group.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.