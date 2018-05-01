Seoul Ceuticals to Bring Korean Skincare to Middle East

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul Ceuticals (www.SeoulCeuticals.com), a newly launched cult beauty favorite in the United States, will soon be available to customers throughout the middle east. The company is currently evaluating qualitied wholesalers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and throughout the GCC, and plans to have partners in place by the middle of the year.

Founded by Craig Romero, the architect of the widely popular skincare brand, OZNaturals, Seoul Ceuticals aims to meet the demand for high quality but affordable Korean skincare. "Our experience with OZNaturals has shown us that consumers throughout the middle east are passionate about the latest advances in beauty," said Romero. "We believe there is great demand with this audience for the innovative approach Korean skincare products bring to the beauty sector."

Seoul Ceuticals currently has two flagship products, a Vitamin C-based Day Glow Serum and an Anti-Aging Snail Repair Cream, which uses pure snail mucin (one of the most highly sought-after K Beauty ingredients) to address a wide range of skincare concerns. Their Marine Mineral Plump & Glow Essence is slated to launch May 10, 2018.

Established retailers and wholesalers interested in learning more about the opportunities for carrying Seoul Ceuticals products, are encouraged to contact the company's representative at ann.m@gachruda.com.

CONTACT:

Ann Majeski

ann.m@gachruda.com