Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV), formerly Super Nova Petroleum Corp. (CSE: SNP) (OTC: SNOVF) (the "Company" or "Koios Bev"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release on April 13, 2018, the Company's common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "KBEV" at market open on May 1, 2018, following the publication by the CSE of its bulletin granting final approval of the Company's listing application in connection with its transaction (the "Transaction") with Koios, Inc. ("Koios") completed on April 13, 2018 that constituted a "fundamental change" of the Company within the meaning of the policies of the CSE.

A listing statement describing the Company and Koios, as well as the terms of the Transaction and associated transactions, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,500,000 stock options to two directors of Koios Bev, an officer of Koios, an employee of Koios and two consultants of Koios Bev, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share. Each option granted to the optionees is exercisable for a period of two years. Of the stock options granted, 600,000 of the stock options vest on April 30, 2019 and 900,000 of the stock options vest on August 30, 2018.

About the Company's Business

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of over 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent over 80,000 brick and mortar locations across the United States from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants.

Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing for resumption of trading for the Company's stock. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios' products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios' products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios' products on an individual's health and wellbeing.



