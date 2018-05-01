

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market, which was closed on Monday for a public holiday, is edging higher on Tuesday after opening lower following the negative cues from Wall Street and as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 14.14 points or 0.06 percent to 22,482.01, after touching a low of 22,411.43 in early trades.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is falling more than 6 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 4 percent, Panasonic is lower by almost 2 percent and Canon is down 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 5 percent, while Kyocera is declining more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.2 percent, while Honda is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is gaining almost 3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Okuma Corp. is gaining more than 8 percent, while West Japan Railway and Hitachi are adding more than 5 percent each.



On the flip side, Toto and Yahoo Japan are losing more than 11 percent each, while Mitsui E&S is falling more than 10 percent and Seiko Epson is down more than 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday as traders looked ahead to several key events later this week, including the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday and the Labor Department's closely watched jobs data due on Friday.



The Dow fell 148.04 points or 0.6 percent to 24,163.15, the Nasdaq slid 53.53 points or 0.8 percent to 7,066.27 and the S&P 500 slumped 21.86 points or 0.8 percent to 2,648.05.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country had proof that Iran ran a secret program to build nuclear weapons even after signing a deal in 2015 with global powers. WTI crude added $0.47 to settle at $68.57 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



