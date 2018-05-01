

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) signed more than 30 deals with publishers including Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and NBCUniversal to beef up its video offerings with more news, entertainment and sports.



NBCUniversal, part of Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA), agreed to distribute live video and clips on Twitter through its media properties, including NBC News, MSNBC and E! News.



Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA) is creating new show formats including 'BET Breaks' that focuses on the African American perspective on pop culture and another named 'Comedy Central's Creator's Room,' a satirical take on trending news in pop culture.



Disney is working with Twitter to create live sports programming and other content for the social-media service.



Disney's ESPN will roll out 'SportsCenter Live,' which will produce breaking news sports coverage on Twitter. The network's fantasy sports podcast will also be live-streamed on Twitter.



