

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) said that it has submitted redemption notices for 11 series of trust preferred securities, which will result in the redemption of such trustpreferred securities, along with the trust common securities, on June 6, 2018. Bank of America Corp. expects to book an $800 million pretax charge in the second quarter as it redeems $3.5 billion of trust preferred securities.



The trust preferred securities are being redeemed, along with the common securities issued by the applicable trust and held by Bank of America or its affiliates, as a result of the concurrent redemption in whole by Bank of America of its junior subordinated notes held by each trust listed in the table below which underlie the respective series of trust preferred securities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX