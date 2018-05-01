Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - Chelsea Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTC Pink: COGLF) ("Chelsea") announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015, and its related management's discussion and analysis with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Chelsea also announces filing of its December 31, 2017 Annual Information Form ("AIF"). The AIF incudes the reserves data and other oil and gas information for the year ended December 31, 2017 in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

Copies of these documents may be obtained through the Internet on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Chelsea Oil & Gas Ltd.

+1 (403) 457 1959

info@chelseaoilandgas.com

www.chelseaoilandgas.com