American Psychological Association Partners with Publons to Give Greater Recognition to Their Reviewers

30 American Psychological Association journals will pilot Publons' Reviewer Recognition service

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Psychological Association (APA), the largest scientific organization representing psychology in the United States, announced a new partnership with the peer review platform Publons, a Clarivate Analytics company. APA will pilot Publons' Reviewer Recognition service across 30 of their core journals.

Publons' Reviewer Recognition Service integrates with all peer review submission systems, providing peer reviewers instant recognition for their contributions, in full compliance with journal review policies. During the pilot, experts who peer review for APA's participating journals can instantly add records of their reviews to Publons with the click of a button. This added recognition lets APA reviewers effortlessly maintain a verified record of their peer review contributions for promotion and funding applications.

The pilot also provides APA with access to exclusive tools and insights designed to help them better understand and serve their peer review community.

The pilot builds on promising organic demand for the service, with over 1,800 APA reviewers having already manually added more than 6,000 review records to Publons.

Rose Sokol-Chang, Journal Publisher at the American Psychological Association said: "The American Psychological Association is enthusiastic about working with Publons to recognize the hard work of our reviewers. Publons offers the right balance between recognition and confidentiality, and we're excited that journal reviewers will have the ability to display their contributions to psychological science."

Laura Harvey, Head of Publisher Relations at Publons added: "Publons mission is to speed up research by utilizing the power of great peer review, a goal shared by the American Psychological Association. Through our new partnership we are pleased to help the American Psychological Association utilize our novel partner tools and cross-publisher insights to better understand and manage their peer review processes, whilst giving their reviewers recognition for all of their hard work."

Academics interested in reviewing for participating APA journals will be able to connect with an editorial member through the click of a button on the journal's profile page. For more details on the partnership and to see a list of participating journals, visit: https://publons.com/in/apa/.

About American Psychological Association

The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States. APA's membership includes nearly 115,700 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve people's lives. The APA Journals program publishes 89 journals, including on behalf of the APA divisions and other national and international societies. For more information, please visit apa.org and apa.org/pubs/Journals

About Publons

Publons works with researchers, publishers and research institutions to speed up science and research by harnessing the power of peer review. Publons is partnered with more than 50 of the world's leading scholarly publishers, helping over 360,000 researchers to track more than 2-million peer reviews. Publons, founded in 2013 and now part of Clarivate Analytics, has offices in Wellington, New Zealand and London, UK. For more information, please visit: publons.com

Follow Publons on Facebook and Twitter:

https://twitter.com/publons

https://www.facebook.com/publons

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact

Jo Wilkinson, Publons

jo@publons.com