1st Security Bank of Washington Expands Its Commercial Lending Team With New Hires

Two Seasoned Banking Professionals Join 1st Security Bank to Grow its Commercial Lending Presence in the Puget Sound Area

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / 1st Security Bank of Washington ('the Bank') (NASDAQ: FSBW) is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial lending presence in the Puget Sound area with two new hires. The new hires are Ben Crowl and Bill Marshall, who joined the Bank as commercial lending relationship managers in March of 2018. Ben and Bill are dedicated to delivering on the Bank's core value of bringing a 'WOW!' level of client service to commercial banking clients.

'1st Security Bank has seen rapid growth in the number of commercial banking clients who have made the decision to entrust the Bank with the full banking relationship of their business,' said Dennis O'Leary, chief lending officer of 1st Security Bank. 'With this continued growth, it was critical that the Bank add two commercial lending relationship managers with the talent and dedication to client service that both Ben and Bill embody.'

Ben Crowl has over 12 years of experience in the banking industry, including 10 years as a commercial lending relationship manager. He specializes in working with manufacturers, wholesalers and professional services businesses. Ben strives to meet all of his customers' needs by working diligently to assist them in reaching their goals. He is a graduate of Northern Arizona University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis on marketing and advertising. Additionally, Ben is in his final year of the Pacific Coast Banking School, a graduate school for banking held at the University of Washington.

Bill Marshall has over 30 years of experience in the Puget Sound banking industry, most recently as a commercial lender for the past 25 years. He specializes in working with a variety of manufacturing, wholesale, retail and professional services businesses. Bill is a graduate of the University of Washington, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a finance concentration. He is an active member of the Puget Sound community, belonging to various University of Washington alumni associations and as a committee member for the Seattle Rotary Club.

For more information about 1st Security Bank, including a full list of bank branches, please visit www.fsbwa.com.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 11 branches and mortgage services at each branch, as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Donna Jacobson

Director of Marketing, 1st Security Bank

P: 425.697.8086

E: donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com

Rachael Brister

Public Relations, GreenRubino for 1st Security Bank

P: 206.957.4266

E: rachaelb@greenrubino.com

SOURCE: 1st Security Bank of Washington