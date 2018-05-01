

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Securities and Investments Commission or ASIC announced Tuesday that it has expanded its legal proceedings recently filed in the Federal Court in Sydney against mining giant Rio Tinto Limited (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) and its former Chief Executive Officer Thomas Albanese, and its former Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott.



The new allegations relate to Rio Tinto's failure to recognise an impairment of a wholly owned subsidiary, Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique or RTCM in its 2012 Interim Financial Statements in accordance with the relevant accounting standards, RTL's failure to disclose the substantial impairment and other related breaches of the Corporations Act.



ASIC has sought from the Court pecuniary penalties against Albanese and Elliott and that they be disqualified from managing corporations for such periods as the Court thinks fit.



In December 2010, RTL announced a takeover offer for Riversdale Mining Limited, which was completed in August 2011 at a total cost of over $4 billion. Following the acquisition, Rio Tinto delisted Riversdale and renamed it RTCM.



ASIC alleges that RTL was required to test for and recognise an impairment of RTCM in its 2012 Interim Financial Statements in accordance with the relevant accounting standards. By not doing so when it published its 2012 Interim Financial Statements, ASIC alleges RTL also engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct. ASIC further alleges that RTL should have disclosed the substantial impairment in relation to RTCM to the ASX in those Financial Statements.



Further, ASIC alleges that Albanese and Elliott failed to take all reasonable steps to comply with or to secure compliance by RTL with the relevant accounting standards in relation to the 2012 Interim Financial Statements. In addition, by allowing RTL to engage in such conduct, Albanese and Elliott failed to exercise their powers and discharge their duties with the care and diligence required by law as directors and officers of RTL.



ASIC also alleges that Albanese and Elliott failed to disclose to the audit committee and the auditors information of which they were aware that was relevant to the impairment.



In addition to the declarations, pecuniary penalties and disqualifications sought in the original proceedings ASIC is seeking further declarations that:



ASIC said it will be making no further comment at this time.



