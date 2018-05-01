sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,535 Euro		-0,36
-0,78 %
WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,384
45,601
30.04.
45,45
45,50
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIO TINTO PLC45,535-0,78 %