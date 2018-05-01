

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Tuesday that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire aerospace parts distributor KLX Inc. (KLXI) for $4.25 billion in cash and debt, aiming to enhance services business growth.



The agreement comprises an all-cash transaction for $63 per share and the assumption of approximately $1.0 billion of net debt.



Boeing expects the acquisition to have a neutral earnings impact through 2019 and accretion thereafter, with annual cost savings growing to approximately $70 million by 2021 and further improvements realized over time.



The acquisition will include KLX's Aerospace Solutions Group, and is conditional upon the successful divestment and separation of KLX Inc.'s Energy Services Group.



Miami -based KLX, with approximately 2,000 employees, provides aviation parts and services in the aerospace industry. Its capabilities include global parts distribution and supply chain services for aerospace and defense industries worldwide. KLX is also a supplier of chemical composites. KLX's Aerospace Solutions Group FY2017 revenue was $1.4 billion.



The transaction will be financed primarily with cash on hand, supplemented with debt. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory clearance and the approval by a majority of KLX Inc. shareholders. The sale is expected to close by 3Q 2018. The transaction is also subject to the successful divestment and separation of KLX Inc.'s Energy Services Group.



Following the acquisition, KLX will be part of Boeing Global Services and fully integrated with Aviall. The Miami facilities are expected to continue to remain the principal operating location.



