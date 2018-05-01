Wayfair.Co.Uk Launches New TV Campaign With Lorraine Kelly

LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TV presenter showcases stylish summer inspiration and her garden picks on Wayfair.co.uk

Wayfair, one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced the release of its second TV campaign with ITV television presenter, Lorraine Kelly.

The queen of breakfast television will star in the online homeware brand's latest TV ad, which airs on UK screens from May 2 and will run throughout the summer.

"Our second TV campaign with the fabulous Lorraine Kelly shows just how quick and easy it is to find exactly what you need for your home at Wayfair.co.uk," said Martin Reiter, General Manager of Wayfair Europe. "Lorraine's warmth, wit and approachability makes her the perfect brand ambassador and we're very excited to partner with her again to highlight Wayfair's broad range. From perfect picks for the garden to statement styles for the home, we've got just the thing!"

In addition to this summer's television campaign, Lorraine Kelly has collaborated with Wayfair on a 'Garden Picks' sale, which launches on Wayfair.co.uk on April 30. Filled with inspiring finds to help transform any outdoor space, shoppers will be able to stylishly spruce their gardens without busting the budget.

"Summer is almost here and I'm so excited to be partnering with Wayfair again on their latest campaign," said Lorraine Kelly. "Having recently moved house myself, Wayfair is my go-to destination for everything from fabulous furniture to gorgeous gardenware. I love that you can snap up stylish pieces for every space on one simple-to-use website. My chosen 'Garden Picks' on Wayfair.co.uk give a sneak peek of some of my favourite finds for a summer of fun in the sun."

UK residents can catch Lorraine's latest advertisement for Wayfair on screens from May 2 and can transform their gardens with Lorraine's chic outdoor picks by visiting wayfair.co.uk from April 30.

