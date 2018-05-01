Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, April 30
01 May 2018
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
The Company announces that, pursuant to the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the total number of voting rights in respect of each class of share in issue and admitted to trading on AIM at the date of this announcement is as follows:
|Number of shares in issue
|Number of voting rights
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|99,124,762
|97,425,780
As at the date of this announcement the Company held 1,698,982 Ordinary shares in Treasury.
The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
|For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431
Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080