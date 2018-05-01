Indigo Holdings Plc - Trading Update

1 May 2018

INDIGO HOLDINGS PLC

("Indigo" or the "Company")

Trading update

Indigo Holdings plc (NEX: INGO), the Middle East focused Investment Company that provides investors with exposure to early stage businesses, announces the below trading update.

Investment in Carvanro

On 21 February 2017, the Company announced that it had acquired a 5% stake in the Iranian car ride-sharing app, Carvanro, for €176,800. Carvanro is closing down and it has agreed with various shareholders, including the Company, to return any excess funds, after having paid off all immediate and current debts, payment of immediate salaries and expenses due to employees, liabilities due to HMRC, amongst others.

The Company will receive approximately €11,500, subject to final agreement, as full and final settlement of its shares and will accordingly take a write-off of approximately €165,300, representing a right off of approximately 94% of its investment.

Investment in Sheypoor

On 8 March 2017, the Company announced that it had invested approximately £320,000 in Net Tejarat Ahoura Company, which owns 100% of the issued share capital of Sheypoor.

Net Tejarat Ahoura Company has recently completed a fundraising of approximately €8 million at a valuation of €50 million, representing an uplift in value of 66.6% in value since the Company invested in March 2017. The Company previously invested in a round at a valuation of €30 million

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company

Indigo Holdings plc

Eddie Kerman +44 (0) 20 7493 0412 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

About Indigo Holdings plc:

Indigo Holdings is an Isle of Man incorporated investment Company targeting opportunities in the Frontier Markets of the Middle East. The region represents an exciting investment jurisdiction given recent political developments, both internally and externally, and also its considerably advantageous geographic location.

Initially concentrating on the fast-growing Technology, Consumer and Financial Services sectors, the Company is focussed on helping early stage businesses with huge growth opportunities to reach their potential and to provide significant shareholder returns. The strong background of the management team in these sectors, combined with their established business network in the region will help Indigo to identify the best possible investment opportunities.

Indigo Holdings is perfectly placed to grant UK investors unique exposure to the Middle East's renewed economic and political trajectory.