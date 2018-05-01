PipeHawk Plc - Trading Update

1 May 2018

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Trading Update

PipeHawk is pleased to provide a trading update, following the release of its Interim Results on 23 March 2018. In the Chairman's Statement accompanying the Interim Results it was stated that there were a number of significant contracts, with QM Systems, awaiting award over the next 4-6 weeks. The Company is pleased to announce that four such orders have now been received with contract values in the range of £150,000 - £500,000 and that total orders received by QM Systems since the announcement of the Interim Results on 23 March 2018 amount to £1,152,000. As a result, the total orders received by QM Systems in the four months to 30 April 2018 was £1.9 million. In addition, the enquiry pipeline remains strong and the Directors remain confident that the buoyant order intake will be maintained throughout the remainder of this financial year.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk, stated "Businesses are increasingly realising the significant advantages that QM Systems' one stop shop approach to no-fault-forward automation provides in terms of productivity, efficiency and reliability".

Enquiries: